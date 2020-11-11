Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya 'proposes marriage' to GF Disha Parmar on national TV; Housemates left in awe

Love will be in the air in Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. Rahul Vaidya will go down on one knee to propose marriage to ladylove Disha Parmar on national Television. Rahul's sweet gesture will leave BB 14 housemates awestruck. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

It has finally happened! Bigg Boss 14 viewers who were eagerly waiting for Rahul Vaidya to open up about his love life in the house, the time has come. The singer has just not revealed about being in a relationship but also proposed marriage to his ladylove. Yes, you read that right! Are you wondering who is the 'special one' in Rahul's life? Well, you might have heard their name together multiple times. We're talking about Disha Parmar, the actress who rose to fame with Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara opposite Nakuul Mehta. Yes, Rahul has proposed marriage to Disha on national Television.

Tonight love is going to be filled in the air in the BB 14 house, all thanks to Rahul's unexpected and cute move. The young singer will leave everyone red in the face, as he will open his heart out about his relationship. He will go down on one knee to propose to girlfriend Disha Parmar, spreading love all across. In the promo, Rahul confesses his love life. He shares that it is a 'very special' day for him, and reveals that he is dating Disha Parmar. Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, and others are seen rooting for the couple, after Rahul's confession.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar asks 'Why Pavitra wasn't picked for abusing her?' as Farah talks of Eijaz being senior

With a cute smile on his face, Rahul then proposes marriage to Disha on nation TV. He goes down on one knee holding a ring in his hand, as he says 'Will you marry me?' Rahul also states that he will wait for Disha's answer.

All this while, Rahul cannot stop blushing as he talks about Disha. The singer shares that he does not know why he took this long to propose to her, and he is very nervous. Rahul planned the proposal on a special day, November 11, which happens to be Disha's birthday. He also wore a t-shirt which had 'Will you marry me' written on it. Rahul's loving gesture left all housemates in awe, and they couldn't stop gushing over the couple.

Take a look at the promo here:

Well, this also happens to be the first time that Rahul has admitted to being in a romantic relationship with Disha. Previously, the duo was rumored to be dating, but they always kept the 'we're just best friends' tag on. Now, all eyes are on Disha for her reply to Rahul's proposal.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 November 10 written update: Rubina gets nominated; Jasmin has an emotional breakdown

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×