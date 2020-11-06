Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya wears 'wig' as he flirts with Shardul Pandit; Naina can't stop laughing

Rahul Vaidya and Shardul Pandit are going to entertain viewers with their 'goofy andaaz' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Check out the promo here.

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss 14 house, since the past few days, has been quite hot. Every day the contestants are getting into some or the other arguments. Be it food, clothes, rules, or tasks, housemates are fighting and debating almost all day in the BB 14 house. However, tonight, viewers will have a hearty laugh, as two 'entertainers of the house' are going to lighten up the mood. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, they are none other than Rahul Vaidya and Sharul Pandit.

Rahul and Shardul will on their 'goofy mode' as they try to entertain and drive away their boredom. In the promo shared by the BB 14 makers, Rahul is seen donning a 'wig' which as he tries to get into a woman's avatar. Shardul is 'amazed' by Rahul's transformation, and tries to flirt with him. The two get into a flirty and fun banter. Naina Singh is seen laughing her heart out as Rahul and Shardul put up a fun-loving act.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Eijaz Khan orders Jaan Sanu to put his hand in the commode and WARNS him to not lock horns

We cannot hear the conversation that the two are having as the audio is muted. But with their expressions and Naian's unstoppable laughter Shardul and Rahul are certainly will grab eyeballs with this funny act.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, the contestants will battle it out for the luxury bugdet tonight, which will lead to several spats and brawls. Eijaz Khan, Nikki Tamboli and Aly Goni will be seen lashing out at Jasmin Bhasin for 'favouritism' as she becomes the sanchalak of the task. Are you excited to watch the new twists and turns in Bigg Boss season 14 today? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Aly Goni LASHES OUT at Jasmin Bhasin for 'ignoring' him during a task

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×