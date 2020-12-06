Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rakhi calls Rubina 'don' and taunts Jasmin for 'crying always'; Kashmera targets Eijaz

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, the challengers will give the 'top four' contestants a reality check. While Rakhi Sawant will target Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin, Kashmera Shah will attack Eijaz Khan. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 14 makers are all set to 'change the plot' of the show yet again, cause 'ab scene paltega.' Tonight on Weekend Ka Vaar, six former contestants of the show will enter the BB 14 house, to give the 'top four' a tough competition to win the trophy. Ever since this new and interesting twist was announced the viewers couldn't control their excitement, and now finally the time has come.

Today, the 'top four' Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, and Eijaz Khan will meet the challengers, who will show them the mirror of truth. Yes, the challengers Rakhi Sawant, Kashmera Shah, and Vikas Gupta will give them a reality check, and send shockwaves across. It will so happen, will ask Kashmera, Vikas, and Rakhi to play the 'galatfehmi k gubaare' game and reveal the misconceptions that the top four have about them. Rakhi will target the two friends-turned-enemies Rubina and Jasmin. She will taunt Jasmin for being a 'cry baby' and shedding tears always. On the other hand, Rakhi will taunt Rubina for her authoritative behaviour and say that she tries to act like a don, leaving her and Abhinav shocked.

Vikas will tell Abhinav that if he feels he is playing his game well, he is highly mistaken. Lastly, Kashemra will attack Eijaz, for his overconfidence after becoming the first finalist of BB 14. She will warn him saying 'The game has now begun.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like the challengers are all prepped up to take the top four's case, and march towards the BB 14 finale. Apart from these three, Rahul Mahajan, Arshi Khan, and Manu Punjabi will also enter the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited about the new twists? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

