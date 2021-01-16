Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant cries for Abhinav Shukla; Says ‘Can do anything for his love’

Rakhi Sawant has always been vocal about her love for Abhinav Shukla and never leaves the chance of teasing him. This time, she went a step ahead and expressed her feelings for Abhinav.

Popular celebrity Rakhi Sawant knows how to remain in the headlines. Currently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Rakhi Sawant has been locking horns with Aly Goni lately. Their nasty fights have increased day by day in the show. But now, a recent video has been released by the channel showing her crying for Abhinav Shukla. She has always expressed her love for the actor who is Rubina's husband. The video is trending and garnering a lot of attention from the audience.

In the video, Rakhi looks at the camera and asks Bigg Boss if she can write Abhinav’s name on her hand with a knife. Upon this Bigg Boss called her into the confession room and explained to her. She was seen crying badly and confessed she can do anything for him. “Abhinav ke liye main kuch bhi karunge. Love dekha ha maine Abhinav ki aankhon mein mere liye aur yeh pyaar main jane nai de sakti Bigg Boss,” she said.

The video has been captioned as ‘Badhta jaa raha hai #RakhiSawant ka @ashukla09 ke liye pyaar! Kya kar dengi woh saari haddein paar?”

Jasmin Bhasin also took to her Instagram handle and wrote, “Mind blowing performance Rakhi Sawant. Aap kamal ho.” Rakhi always tried to woo Abhinav with her funny antics. In the recent episode, Aly Goni had taunted Rakhi about her husband saying ‘Tera pati toh gayab hai.’ To which Rakhi replied that he is faking his love for Jasmin just to remain in limelight.

Credits :Color TV twitter

