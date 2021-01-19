Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant cries for food during a task after Bigg Boss takes all the ration

Bigg Boss 14 has punished all the housemates for violating the rules during a task. All their food has been taken back. Contestants are seen begging for food.

In the reality show Bigg Boss 14, Bigg Boss scolded all the contestants recently for violating the rules during a task in one of the episodes and also punished them. As a result, all the ration from the house was taken back by the Bigg Boss, leaving contestants hungry. A new promo has been released which shows contestants begging for food to Bigg Boss. Among all of them, Rakhi Sawant, who was very hungry, continues to woo the audience with her funny antics.

The video shows Rakhi Sawant said, “Mujhe bhook lagi hai Bigg Boss. Yeh dekho mera pait patla ho gaya hai (I am hungry and my stomach has grown slim). She even acts like she is tired and completely drained out, while Vikas Gupta also begs for food, “Kuch khane ko de do.” Rakhi Sawant is also seen talking to banana, “Hey kele, ab tu itna hi bacha hai. Tu mera pait bhar de bas mere paas itna hi food hai (Hey banana you are left this much. Please fill my stomach).” Rakhi also asks Sonali Phogat if she wants to have banana peels.

Later in the video, Bigg Boss brings burgers and French fries and shows them to contestants through a glass door. The contestants get excited and ask to open the gate. The promo captions, "#BiggBoss ki di huyi saza ne chheen liya hai gharwalon ka maza! Ab kaise shaant hogi #RakhiSawant ki bhuk?"

Take a look at the promo here:

Bigg Boss had said to contestants, “Breaking rules has become an achievement in the house. From now onwards, there is will be no task given for getting immunity and also there will be no captain. And not only this you all have to earn your ration individually.”

Credits :Color TV twitter

