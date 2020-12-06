Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant 'flirting' with Rahul Mahajan is hilarious; Salman Khan can't stop laughing

Rakhi Sawant and Rahul Mahajan are going to spread the 'entertainment ka tadka' tonight on Bigg Boss 14 as they prep up to enter the show. Their fun-loving banter with each other on the BB 14 stage will leave host Salman Khan in splits. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 premiered on October 3 with a new theme 'ab scene paltega.' In the past two months, the controversial reality show has seen many unexpected twists, but the major turn is all set to happen now. It is already known that only four contestants are going to reach the final stage. While Eijaz Khan and Abhinav Shukla have already made their place , Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, and Rubina Dilaik are fighting for their spot.

However, the 'biggest twist' is the entry of the 'challengers.' Yes, as informed that the housemates that the 'top four' will move ahead in the game with new 'challengers.' While Salman already introduced mastermind Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant in last night's episode, tonight he will invite the remaining four challengers - Kashmera Shah, Manu Punjabi, Arshi Khan, and Rahul Mahajan, who will spice up the house with their antics. While the challengers will give the top four a tough competition to win the trophy, they will also battle against each other to be the BB 14 winner.

The challengers' entry will bring in a lot of entertainment to the show. The makers recently gave a sneak peek of the drama that viewers can expect in BB 14 ahead. In the latest promo, challengers Rakhi and Rahul will indulge in a fun-loving banter, leaving Salman Khan in splits. It will so happen, the entertainment queen Rakhi will get all 'flirty' with Rahul and enact a 'suhagrat' scene with him on the BB 14 stage. The two will groove to the peppy track 'Kundi Mat Khadkao Raja' and flirt with each other. Rakhi being Rakhi, will pull Rahul's leg and give the suhagrat sequence a hilarious twist, leaving Salman laughing his heart out.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Nikki Tamboli was evicted from the BB 14 house last night. If reports are to be believed Rahul Vaidya will make a voluntary exit tonight. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

