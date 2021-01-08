Bigg Boss 14 Promo: Rakhi Sawant wants Abhinav Shukla to help her drape a saree; Here’s what happened next

Rakhi Sawant asks Abhinav Shukla to help her to drape a saree. Check out the latest promo.

In the previous episode of Bigg Boss 14, we saw Rakhi Sawant confessed her feelings for co-contestant Abhinav Shukla in the confession room. The queen of entertainment said that she wants to steal Abhinav from his wife Rubina Dilaik, who is also a contestant of the current season of Bigg Boss. Rakhi praised Abhinav’s knowledge, behaviour and also his physique. Later, she also compared Abhinav’s physique with her husband and said that her husband has a pot like belly. Now after confessing to Abhinav, Rakhi has also expressed her wish to him.

In the latest promo, one can see Rakhi asking Abhinav to help her to drape a saree. Abhinav can be seen agreeing to Rakhi and funnily draping a saree. Going by the promo, it seems Rakhi Sawant is yet again going to make us laugh with her antics. Further, in the previous episode, she also said that she would like to try getting close to Abhinav if he and Rubina hadn’t been together.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 latest promo featuring Rakhi Sawant and Abhinav Shukla here:

Rakhi further stated that someday she would like to confess her feelings for Abhinav in front of him. During the same day, she was seen flirting around with him.

Even when Abhinav and Rubina were having a serious conversation, she interrupted them and said that she wants Abhinav to be happy.

In last night’s episode, we also saw Rakhi asking Jasmin Bhasin to forget everything whatever happened between them and to start afresh. But Jasmin directly said ‘No’ to her and blamed Rakhi for torturing her mentally and physically.

Also Read: Rakhi Sawant asks Abhinav Shukla to help her to drape a saree. Check out the latest promo.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×