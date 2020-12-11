Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant's antics leave Rahul, Arshi in splits; Nikki Tamboli returns and hugs Eijaz

Bigg Boss 14 viewers and housemates will get a 'huge surprise' as two contestants will step into the house. Nikki Tamboli and Rakhi Sawant will make a 'happy' entry in the BB 14 house. Rakhi's antics will leave contestants in splits. Take a look at the BB 14 promo.

Bigg Boss 14 is getting tough with each passing day, and tonight the competition is going to get top-notch difficult. Why do you ask? Well, two new (or should we call them old?) contestants are all set to enter the BB 14 house. We're talking about Rakhi Sawant and Nikki Tamboli. Yes, after a lot of speculations, Nikki is back in the game and has stepped in with 'challenger' Rakhi.

The makers gave a sneak peek of Rakhi and Nikki's 'smashing' entry, which left all the housemates surprised. In the promo, Rakhi is seen entering the house in a cheerful mood as she embraces everyone. While inmates were welcoming Rakhi, Nikki makes a 'grand' entry from inside a gift box. Yes, Nikki has come as a 'special gift.' Nikki expresses her happiness to be back in the BB 14 house and first goes to hug her 'good friend' Eijaz. She hugs him and asks, 'Chicha kaise ho?' The two share an emotional moment.

Later, Rakhi spreads the magic of her charm as she begins her antics and leaves everyone in splits. She pokes fun at Rahul Mahajan asking him why he is behaving as if he has seen a 'chudail' in the house. She also pulls her frenemy Arshi Khan's leg and goes on to express her love for Bigg Boss in her own funny way. Nikki is seen beaming with joy as she has returned to the house after almost a week of eviction.

Meanwhile, rumours are also abuzz that Rahul Vaidya who walked out of the house during the finale week, and Aly Goni who had to leave the house after losing a task, will also re-enter Bigg Boss 14 soon. Well, it would be interesting to see how the dynamics of the house change once again with these new entries. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

