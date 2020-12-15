Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rakhi Sawant's 'crazy antics' in task leave Aly Goni, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Vaidya in splits

Rakhi Sawant shows her crazy and funny side in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 during a task. Rahul Vaidya, Manu Punjabi, Abhinav Shukla, and Aly Goni laugh their hearts out at her antics. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Remember when Rakhi Sawant graced the Bigg Boss 14 stage and declared herself as 'ultimate dose of entertainment?' The model-actress revealed that she has participated in the show only to entertain viewers and will ensure to do so anyhow. Well, it has been merely two days since Rakhi has stepped into the BB 14 house, and her presence has changed the atmosphere. With her one-liners and hilarious punches, Rakhi has spread happiness in the show.

In tonight's episode, the men of the BB 14 house aka Aly Goni, Manu Punjabi, Rahul Vaidya, Rahul Mahajan and Eijaz Khan will be seen impressed with Rakhi's antics. And yes, Rahul Vaidya has finally re-entered the BB 14 house. The singer is all set to play the game once again, and this time with more zeal. In the sneak peek shared by the makers of the show, Rakhi is showing her crazy and funny side during a task given by Bigg Boss.

In the task, the women of the BB 14 house, Kashmera Shah, Arshi Khan, Jasmin Bhasin and Rakhi have turned into ducks. Yes, the girls are wearing duck costumes for the task, as men stand on a podium watching their game. Though the details of the task are not revealed in the promo, Rakhi's antics have left everyone laughing their hearts out. From making noises to her witty one-liners, Rakhi is at her best in the task and Rahul, Aly, Abhinav enjoy watching her.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like the episode is going to be quite interesting as Rakhi shows that she is the 'queen of entertainment.' On the other hand, housemates will also target each other during the nomination task. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

