Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rejected inmates Rubina Dilaik, Nishant, Sara Gurpal, Jaan Sanu to face 'trouble' on Day 1

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has again brought back our favourite controversial reality show into our living rooms.
28067 reads Mumbai Updated: October 4, 2020 03:36 pm
The most-loved show of Indian Television, Bigg Boss has returned with its fourteenth season on Saturday. It has been premiered last night on Colors TV. Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has again brought back our favourite controversial reality show into our living rooms. Now the audiences can get their daily dose of entertainment. The latest season of Bigg Boss is expected to fill a huge void in the audience’s lives. Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, Sara Gurpal, Abhinav Shukla, Eijaz Khan, Rahul Vaidya, Pavitra Punia, Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, and Shehzad Deol have entered Bigg Boss 14 house.

Yesterday, it is shown that the Toofani seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan, with their special powers, rejected four contestants including Jaan Kumar Sanu, Rubina Dilaik, Nishant Singh Malkani, and Sara Gurpal. Now, in the latest promo, it has been revealed that these four rejected contestants will have to face a 'huge trouble' if they want to make a place for themselves in the BB 14 house.

Check out the latest Bigg Boss 14 promo here:

Owing to the Coronavirus pandemic, the makers are taking proper care and precaution to carry out the latest season. Reportedly, all the contestants were quarantined for 14 days before entering the house. Even the house has been sanitised properly and locked for safety reasons. In a few videos shared by the makers, it has been also shown that how the BB 14 team is following social distancing and wearing masks on the sets.

The show will air Monday-Friday at 10.30 pm and Saturday-Sunday at 9 pm on Colors TV. Before TV, it will be available exclusively on Voot Select.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

