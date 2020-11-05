Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Abhinav celebrate Karwa Chauth; Jasmin, Nikki are 'wowed' by RubiNav's loving bond

Bigg Boss 14's only real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will spread love in the house with their loving bond as they celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth following all traditions, leaving housemates in awe. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Since the very beginning, Bigg Boss 14 has been all about drama, fights, arguments, and spats. While viewers saw some sparks of romance between Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, but it did not last for long. However today, the BB 14 house is going to get soaked in the atmosphere of love, all thanks to real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Are you wondering how?

Rubina and Abhinav, like most couples, will celebrate the festival of Karwa Chauth in the BB 14 house. Yes, you read it right! The couple will get soaked in festive fervour as they celebrate the auspicious occasion of Karwa Chauth, spreading love in the BB 14 house. The makers have shared a promo of RubiNav's loving Karwa Chauth celebrations in Bigg Boss 14, and it has left everyone awestruck. In the promo, Abhinav asks Rubina if she is fasting, to which she adorably replies 'anything for you my love.' Karwa Chauth is a festival where the partner fasts the entire day only to break it after watching the moon.

Later, Rubina is seen doing the 'sola shringaar' as she dresses up beautifully in a bright salwaar suit to break her fast. The duo complete all the rituals as per traditions, while Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin witness their bond. Abhinav is amazed to imagine that they're celebrating the festival in the Bigg Boss 14 house and on national TV. As Rubina takes hubby Abhinav's blessings, he pecks a sweet kiss on her forehead, and warmly embrace her. Nikki and Jasmin are left 'wowed' by RubiNav's loving bond.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Jasmin and Pavitra Punia will fight in the captaincy task today to become the new captain of the BB 14 house. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

