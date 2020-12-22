Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Abhinav get into a spat with Aly Goni for backing Rahul Vaidya in captaincy task

Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's friendship with Aly Goni is tested in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. RubiNav get into a heated altercation with Aly as he supports Rahul Vaidya in the captaincy task, despite their dislike for him.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers witnessed an ugly spat with Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, and Rahul Vaidya. The singer nominated Rubina calling her 'authoritative and rude.' Rahul's remarks against her did not go down well with Rubina, and they got into a heated discussion. Aly Goni, who is friends with both, Rahul and RubiNav, also jumped in the debate as they dragged Jasmin Bhasin.

After yesterday's altercation, it was crystal clear that Rubina and Abinav dislike Rahul Vaidya and the feelings are mutual from his side as well. However, Aly gets caught between the couple and the singer, as he shares a bond with all of them. But, in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14, it will be revealed, who is dear and closest to Aly, RubiNav, or Rahul. Aly's equation with Abhinav and Rubina gets tested during the captaincy task. The makers have shared a promo, where Abhinav and Rubina express their displeasure with Aly for supporting Rahul Vaidya in the captaincy task.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni's sister on his relationship with Jasmin Bhasin: I'm happy they are taking it seriously

In the promo, Abhinav lashes out at Aly for backing Rahul Vaidya, despite knowing the fact that he dislikes him. Venting out his anger, Abhinav tells Aly, 'I've supported you always without any conditions. I had told you before that Rahul will not be the captain.' However, Aly hits back at Abhinav saying, 'You clearly know Rahul's importance in my life,' leaving him shocked.

Rubina also expresses her disappointment with Aly as she reminds him of helping him in every captaincy task. As Rubina points this out, Aly asks her, 'Why did you help,' leaving her stunned. Aly further goes on to state, 'I can't choose anyone else except Rahul,' and Abhinav calls it a wrong statement.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see if Rubina and Abhinav's friendship with Aly goes for a toss after his partiality towards Rahul Vaidya or not. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant's husband feels Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla are 'threatened' by her

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×