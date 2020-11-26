Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Abhinav SLAM Eijaz after Nikki 'steals' makeup; Shukla fights with Jasmin and Aly
Good friends Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla are going to get into loggerheads over Nikki Tamboli going against the rules of the 'batwara task.' Aly Goni will intervene between them and the spat will take an ugly turn.
Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:
Batey hue ghar mein kya @nikkitamboli ki wajah se ho jayega doston ka batvaara?
Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje.
