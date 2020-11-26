Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Abhinav SLAM Eijaz after Nikki 'steals' makeup; Shukla fights with Jasmin and Aly

Good friends Jasmin Bhasin and Abhinav Shukla are going to get into loggerheads over Nikki Tamboli going against the rules of the 'batwara task.' Aly Goni will intervene ebtween them and the spat will take an ugly turn.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

