Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dialik reveals she does NOT 'trust' Jasmin Bhasin; Calls out her 'fake personality'

Rubina Dialik and Jasmin Bhasin lock horns again tonight on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman Khan. The two talk about the 'trust issues' that are hampering their friendship.

Rubina Dilaik and Jasmin Bhasin's friendship turned enmity turned friendship has been the most discussed topic of Bigg Boss 14. The two beauties started off well but got into a major tussle a few weeks ago. Their spat was so ugly, that Jasmin distanced herself from Rubina declaring her disliking towards her. However, as Aly Goni re-entered the BB 14 house, he ensured that Jasmin and Rubina sort out their differences and play the game together.

While everything was going smooth, in yesterday's episode, Rubina expressed her shock over Jasmin's changed equation with her after Aly's re-entry. She told Abhinav how she feels Aly and Jasmin are trying to manipulate them for their benefit. In tonight's episode, Rubina's trust issues with Jasmin will come out in the open, and the two will get into an ugly tiff. The makers have released a new promo of BB 14, which makes it clear that the differences between Rubina and Jasmin are not over.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Abhinav Aly, Manu's 'painful waxing test' leaves Salman, Rubina, Jasmin & others in splits

In the promo, the caller of the week asks Rubina if she still trusts Jasmin like before. To which Rubina reveals that she does not trust Jasmin the same way. Jasmin seems irked by Rubina's statement and trust issues with her. Jasmin tells Rubina that if there's no trust between us, then there's no use for our friendship. The two beauties then into a heated argument. Rubina calls out Jasmin's fake personality and how she changes colours according to her convenience. Jasmin tries to clarify her stance, but Rubina does not pay heed and calls her 'banavati.'

Take a look at BB 14 promo here:

It looks like Jasmin and Rubina's friendship is finally going to collapse, cause trust is the base of any relationship, and the two seem to have lost it for one another. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya agrees with Salman Khan that NO inmate stood up for Vikas Gupta; Asks Arshi to 'shut up'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×