Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav get into a spat over Jasmin; Shukla says 'You don't have a brain'

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get into nasty war words tonight in Bigg Boss 14 house. RubiNav's spat will happen over Rubina's behaviour with Jasmin Bhasin. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting by the day. Every day, the equations are changing. Now another bond is going to get affected due to the tensed environment in the BB 14 house. We're talking about Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla. Yes, RubiNav's relationship is going to hit the rocks, and it will happen because of the 'new changes' in the game.

The makers recently shared the promo, giving a glimpse of the 'ugly spat' with Rubina and Abhinav. The promo begins with, Abhinav questioning Rubina, 'Why had you to say that?' To which she replies, 'I was talking to Rahul (Vaidya).' However, Abhinav does not buy Rubina's excuse and seems utterly annoyed with her behaviour as he says 'Don't you try to give a reason for this.' Though the reason for RubiNav's altercation is not really known, it feels like it is because of Jasmin Bhasin. Jasmin, who is in the opposite team during the 'batwara' task, will lock horns with Rubina.

Later, Rubina tells Abhinav to let her play her game the way she wants, but Abhinav blasts her with a rude comment, 'Khud ki toh tumhari akal nahi, mat karo phir bakwaas.' (You don't have a brain of your own). Then, Abhinav is seen shouting 'Can I speak now?' leaving everyone shocked. Later, Rubina tells Abhinav that he should only 'believe and trust' him in the BB 14 house. To which an angry Abhinav responds, 'I don't listen to you or anyone, ' leaving her upset.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Lastly in the promo, Abhinav tells Rubinav in a loud voice, 'Now I'm going to shut up.' To which she, in a timid voice says 'Do then' and is extremely disappointed. Well, it looks like the 'ideal real-life couple' is also facing the heat of the controversial show now. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

