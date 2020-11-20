Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla get into an 'altercation' over Jasmin and Kavita's captaincy

Bigg Boss 14's cute real-life couple Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla will get into their first spat in the house tonight over Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik's captaincy task. Here's what will happen.

Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla have been making heads turn with their companionship in Bigg Boss 14. Though several times the housemates have taunted the real-life couple for not coming out as individuals, they have stayed strong and stayed together in whatever situation. RubiNav have had each other's back always. From their understanding to compatibility to romance, Rubina and Abhinav have made a special place in the hearts of the audience.

However, tonight RubiNav fans are going to be left shocked as the couple will get into a 'heated altercation.' Yes, you read that right. Rubina and Abhinav will have their first spat in the BB 14 house tonight over Jasmin Bhasin and Kavita Kaushik's captaincy task. It will so happen, Rubina will ask Abhinav who he is supporting in the task, and the latter will take Jasmin's name. So, Rubina will advise him to go all out against Kavita and try to get her out of the box. But, Abhinav says that he will not play a dirty game. Rubina is baffled by Abhinav's unexpected loud reaction and confronts him about the same.

Abhinav raises his voice telling Rubina, 'Let people play the game they want to play,' and the two get into a war of words. Rubina asks 'are we here to just act like puppets?' To which he replies, 'If you want to poke people and do dhanga go ahead.' Abhinav's statements don't go down well with Rubina and she walks away.

Take a look at BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like the tensed atmosphere has now started affecting Rubina and Abhinav's bond also. Will they sort out their differences? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

