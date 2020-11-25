Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla RETALIATE against captain Kavita Kaushik leaving her annoyed

It's going to be Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla VS Kavita Kaushik tonight in the Bigg Boss 14 house. RubiNav will refuse to co-operate with captain Kavita leaving her angry. Here's what will happen.

Bigg Boss 14 viewers saw a different side of Abhinav Shukla in last night's episode. Touted to be the most sensible and mature person in the BB 14 house, Abhinav was reprimanded by Bigg Boss for creating a hindrance in the task for Kavita Kaushik. While Abhinav's never-seen-before avatar caught attention, Rubina Dilaik's war of words with Kavita also became a highlight.

Kavita during her spat with Rubina mentioned 'friends with benefits' indirectly hinting towards Abhinav and her bond. Rubina and Abhinav were left agitated with Kavita's 'FWB' remark on national TV; the former even declared that she will confront Kavita about the same. Now in tonight's episode, the fight between Rubina, Abhinav, and Kavita is going to go on another level. Yes, it is again going to be Rubina and Abhinav VS Kavita Kaushik tonight in the Bigg Boss 14 house.

The latest promo revealed by the makers gives a glimpse of the husband and wife's ugly fight with Kavita. It will so happen, Rubina and Abhinav will retaliate against Kavita's captaincy. The duo will refuse to do any household chores during Kavita's captainship, leaving her annoyed. As Rubina declares, 'I will not do any duties till Kavita is the captain of the house,' Kavita shouts, 'Who are you to refuse the work?' Rubina gives Kavita a befitting reply, and the latter then goes to confront Abhinav about their 'non-cooperation movement' against her.

Kavita calls Abhinav 'dheet,' while he replies saying that she is looking like a 'mad woman.' Captain Kavita then attacks Rubina and venting out her anger says, 'The woman who has done a show called Shakti, is the weakest woman.' Rubina does not lose her calm and laughs it off.

Well, it would be interesting to see how their fight concludes at the end of the day. On whose side are you - RubiNav or Kavita? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

