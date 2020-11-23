Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik & Aly Goni's EPIC reaction to Kavita Kaushik's 'Shuddh Hindi' is hilarious

Kavita Kaushik will leave housemates in splits with her 'Shuddh Hindi' in tonight's Bigg Boss 14 episode. Rubina Dilaik and Aly Goni's reaction to Kavita's talks are too funny to be missed. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Several rules and regulations control the activities of contestants in the Bigg Boss 14 house. From wearing the mic always to not getting physically violent, the housemates have to follow all rules to not be thrown out of the show. However, one such rule that inmates often unintentionally breach is to speak in Hindi only and not any other language. Yes, they are obliged to speak only the Hindi language in the Bigg Boss house

If you're an avid viewer of BB 14, you might know that there's only one contestant who has exceptional Hindi speaking skills and vocabulary. You guessed it right, we are talking about Rubina Dilaik. The Shakti actress left many enamored with her Hindi speaking talent. However, now, Rubina has got a tough competition, who is trying to snatch her best Hindi speaking BB 14 contestant title. Are you wondering who it is? It is none other than wild-card entrant, Kavita Kaushik. But, there's a twist, Kavita will not 'wow' housemates with her Hindi, but will rather tickle their funny bones.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya 'nominates' Eijaz Khan; Latter gets furious over his 'backstabbing'

In the latest BB 14 promo, the makers gave a glimpse of Kavita's 'Shuddh Hindi' that brought about a riot of laughter in the house. It so happened when Kavita was speaking to Bigg Boss about Aly Goni, and inmates couldn't control their laughter. They crack up when Kavita calls Jasmin Aly's 'mahila mitra,' a translation to a female friend. While Rubina rushes to her work saying, 'I can't bear this more,' Aly pokes fun saying, 'Everyone has gone to their own house.' and leaves uttering 'This is too much.' While Jasmin, Rahul, Abhinav and Nikki all have a blast listening to Kavita's 'shuddh Hindi,' Rubina and Aly have an 'epic' reaction which certainly cannot be missed.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like Kavita's antics are going to lighten up the mood of the BB 14 house a bit amidst the nominations special tonight. What are your thoughts on the same? Who do you think captain Kavita will save from the nominations tonight? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Diandra feels Jasmin has become real Naagin post Aly's entry; Kamya agrees & calls her 'jealous'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×