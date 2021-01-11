Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan lock horns as they take on each other in ‘Sultani Akhada’

Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan will get into a heated war of words as they will have a face-off in Sultani Akhada in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Check out the promo video below.

Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines ever since it premiered on air. From contestants' ugly fights to their confessions, the popular reality show has been in the limelight. In every season we get to see some ugly fights and in this season Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan have often seen locking horns with each other. Both leave no chance to hurl insults at one another. In tonight’s episode, Rubina and Arshi will be seen getting into a heated war of words as well as a physical fight in the 'Sultani Akhada' task.

In the promo video shared by Colors TV, we see Salman picking Rubina and Arshi for the Sultani Akhada. They are pitted against each other in two rounds. The first sees them explaining why they are better and deserving than the other. In the promo, Arshi can be heard saying, “Main apne aap ko logon se upar nahi samajhti, isiliye mujh mein takabbur nahi hai aur takabbur aap mein koot-koot ke bhara hai (I don’t see myself as superior to everyone else, which is why I am not haughty. You are full of haughtiness).”

Replying to this, the Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki star said, “Inhone baar baar har waqt mujhe neecha dikhane ki koshish ki hai (She has tried to humiliate me every time).“Main jo kaam karti hoon, usse jatati nahi hoon (I do not make a big deal when I do something).”

In the second round that is of Physical Dangal, we see Rubina and Arshi getting into the boxing ring giving one another a tough fight as they physically fight it out. The promo video ended with Rubina falling and groaning in pain.

Check out the promo below:

For the unversed, Jasmin Bhasin has been evicted from the show in yesterday's episode. Her eviction has left all the contestants shocked.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sonali Phogat tells Salman she waits to hear her name from him; Latter says 'You're doing well'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×