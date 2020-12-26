Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik calls Jasmin Bhasin a weak contestant; Gets into an ugly fight with her

In the recent video shared by Colors TV, both Jasmin and Rubina are seen accusing and calling each other fake during a task.

Colors TV channel's most popular show Bigg Boss 14 has been making headlines from the first day. Contestants Jasmin Bhasin and Rubina Dilaik, who once shared a good rapport, are now seen fighting and blaming each other. In the recent video shared by Colors TV, both Jasmin and Rubina are seen accusing and calling each other fake during a task in the show. In the house, contestants are seen celebrating Christmas and they have been given a task called ‘Bhadaas Ke gifts’.

The video shows Jasmin reading a letter which read one contestant who is still not showing his or her real side and Jasmin gave the card to Rubina which she did not accept and threw it. And when it was Rubina's turn, her card reads, "Give it to the weakest contestant in the house". And she gave it to Jasmin, who got angry. She not only threw the card but also accused Rubina saying that she is dependent on her husband from day 1. The other contestants were shocked to see the behaviour of both ladies.

Recently, the audience saw a high voltage drama in the show. Both Eijaz Khan and Vikas Gupta will be seen fighting over an ex-girlfriend.

Take a look at the promo:

Recently, actress Kashmera Shah was evicted from the show. After the elimination, she said that she is very disappointed as she did not expect to be eliminated so early and wanted Abhinav Shukla to be eliminated. Well, given the new twists coming up in Bigg Boss 14, it will be interesting to see what more drama will unfold during the Weekend Ka Vaar with host .

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: December 25 Written Update: Housemates get emotional as they receive letters from their family

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Color TV twitter

Share your comment ×