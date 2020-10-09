Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik goes AGAINST Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan over luxury items

After Eijaz Khan Khan raising his voice against senior Sidharth Shukla, Rubina Dilaik will stand up against all the three seniors Hina Khan, Sidharth, and Gauahar Khan over luxury items from the BB mall.

The Bigg Boss 14 house is filled with arguments, fights, and disagreements. Since day 1, viewers are seeing contestants getting into loggerheads for almost everything, and this practice does not seem to stop. Remember a few days ago, Eijaz Khan raised his voice against senior Sidharth Shukla? Well, another fresher is going to stand up against the seniors, and it is none other than Rubina Dilaik.

Rubina will go against not one but all the three seniors, i.e. , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan over the luxury items. It will so happen that Rubina will point out the unfairness done by Hina in allocating the luxury items to the inmates. As per rules, per day only seven (7) necessities can be given from the BB mall by in-charge Hina to the contestants after proper consensus by them. Each individual thing is counted as one item, for example, a lipstick, t-shirt, etc.

However, in the upcoming episode, Rubina will point out how Hina is being unjust. She will say that if a pair of shoes is counted as 'one item' then salwar-kameez should also be counted as a single thing. Hina gets irked by Rubina's arguments and declares that she will only get one thing today, leaving Rubina furious. But, Rubina does not give up on putting her point and stands up against the trio.

Gauahar and Sidharth also join in this heated discussion and try to explain things to Rubina, but she is in no mood to listen to them. Rubina tells Hina and Sidharth that they are 'forcing' their decisions on her. An angry Rubina also claims that the seniors are of no use, and just keep blabbering the full day, without any logic.

Take a look at the BB 14's promo here:

Well, with Rubina being at odds with Hina, Sidharth, and Gauahar, it would be interesting to see how things turn in the future. Will she have to pay for her consequences or will the senior's bow down to her? What are your thoughts on the same? On whose side are you - Rubina or Toofani seniors? Let us know in the comment section below.

