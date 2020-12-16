Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik indirectly calls Arshi a duck leaving her irked; Khan threatens to harm her

Rubina Dilaik and Arshi Khan get into a heated war of words during the captaincy task, 'BB Duck Park.' Their spat gets ugly as Arshi threatens to physically harm Rubina.

In last night's episode, Bigg Boss announced that Manu Punjabi's captaincy is over. So, today, the Bigg Boss 14 contestants will fight to be the new captain of the house. The housemates will battle each other in the 'BB Duck Park' captaincy task. Contenders will be pitted against one another in teams, and the task will have three rounds. Just like ducks, they will have to pick food from the ground. The contestant with the most amount of food will win the round.

We already told you how Rakhi entertains everyone with her humour, and Kashmera Shah gets into a fight with Nikki Tamboli. Now, according to the new promo, Arshi Khan and Rubina Dilaik also get into a heated argument. Rubina pokes fun at Arshi indirectly calling her a 'duck', and this leaves her irked. Arshi confronts Rubina about her taunt, but the latter denies saying, 'You have a filthy mind.' Arshi hits back body-shaming Rubina and warns her that she is picking fights with the wrong person. Rubina does not pay heed to Arshi's warnings and has a hearty laugh.

Arshi gets agitated further and says, 'If you speak ill, you will get it back in the same way.' Rubina ignores Arshi's rants, stating that she is intentionally creating drama. Arshi then drops a bomb as she gives Rubina a 'last warning' and threatens to harm her physically. 'Last warning, yahin me marke jaaungi main,' Arshi declares her war against Rubina, leaving her angry.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Rubina retaliates to Arshi's warnings, and how their fight ends. Who do you think will be the new captain of the BB 14 house? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

