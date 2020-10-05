Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik irked by Sidharth Shukla, Hina and Gauahar's rules; to NOT enter main house
Bigg Boss 14 will get interesting with each day. While the first day saw the toofani seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla spice it up with their rules and regulations, the freshers were trying to have a smooth beginning. Despite much efforts, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin ended up having a fight over the utensils chores. Following that, Jasmin even stormed out and was seen having an emotional moment. We also saw the seniors plotting to make things difficult for the freshers and put them in situations which will bring out their real personalities.
Well, Rubina will decide not to accept their rule and will be the only rejected contestant to stay outside while others will be called inside. How will this pan out for Rubina? Only the seniors know.
