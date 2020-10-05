  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik irked by Sidharth Shukla, Hina and Gauahar's rules; to NOT enter main house

Rubina Dilaik faces heat after she refuses to follow rules of Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan and Sidharth Shukla to enter the main house. Read.
Bigg Boss 14 will get interesting with each day. While the first day saw the toofani seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla spice it up with their rules and regulations, the freshers were trying to have a smooth beginning. Despite much efforts, Nikki Tamboli and Jasmin Bhasin ended up having a fight over the utensils chores. Following that, Jasmin even stormed out and was seen having an emotional moment. We also saw the seniors plotting to make things difficult for the freshers and put them in situations which will bring out their real personalities. 

On the next day, as per the promo, Gauahar will inform Rubina Dilaik and other contestants who were rejected and are currently in the garden area that they can be allowed to get inside only on a condition. While Nishant was told to wear a bikini top for his entire period inside the house for a week, Rubina was told that she will have to wear the same outfit she was wearing for a week. Rubina objected to the rule and complaint that when she entered, she was told she has to do tasks but this is no task. Sidharth countered that this is a task which they have been allowed to  give any task they feel befitting. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Well, Rubina will decide not to accept their rule and will be the only rejected contestant to stay outside while others will be called inside. How will this pan out for Rubina? Only the seniors know. 

