Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli get into a spat; Former REFUSES to consider her a 'senior'

Nikki Tamboli and Rubina Dilaik are going to get into an intense argument in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. As Nikki declines to do household chores, Rubina will refuse to accept her as a 'senior.' Here's what will happen.

After a 'dhamakedar' immunity task, some more drama and entertainment awaits viewers in the Bigg Boss 14 house. While we saw many fights in the last night on BB 14, in the upcoming episode, an intense spat is going to take place. Two strong female contestants are going to get into an argument over duties. Are you wondering who we're talking about? Well, it is none other than Nikki Tamboli in a verbal altercation with Rubina Dilaik.

It will so happen that Nikki will ask Rubina to chop the vegetables properly during breakfast time. Rubi's hubby Abhinav Shukla interrupts their conversation, sides her wife, and taunts Nikki for not doing any work. Abhinav's taunt does not go down well with Nikki who asks him to mind his own business, and not command over her. Rubina is enraged by Nikki's bad behaviour and opines that there's a difference between 'being a confirmed fresher is different from being a senior.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Aly Goni BLASTS Nikki Tamboli for abusing rumoured GF Jasmin Bhasin: You don't have respect

Rubina challenges Nikki telling her that she is still a housemate and has to work like others. However, Nikki declines doing any household chores. She leaves the hall area, goes to the bathroom area, and begins her beauty session as she files her nails. While Rubina refuses to accept Nikki as a senior, the latter also is adamant to see how they make her work, as it is impossible.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Nikki is the only confirmed fresher in the BB 14 house to date. Toofani seniors , Sidharth Shukla, and Gauahar Khan had chosen Nikki over Pavitra Punia, giving her an upper hand. It would be interesting to see how this cat-fight ends, considering Nikki has enraged many by supporting Team B in the recent immunity task. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Was Nikki's decision to declare Pavitra, Eijaz, Rahul, Nishant winners in immunity task right?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×