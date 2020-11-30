Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik REVEALS she & Abhinav Shukla were on brink of 'Divorce'; Duo gets emotional

In a shocking revelation, Rubina Dilaik broke her silence on her 'rift in marriage' with husband Abhinav Shukla. She revealed that they were on the verge of getting 'divorced' before participating in Bigg Boss 14. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Remember a journalist questioned Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla about a rift in their relationship during the grand premiere of Bigg Boss 14? The couple had admitted that the lockdown did take a toll on their relationship. However, they also mentioned that they have left behind the problems and moved on. Though RubiNav did clarify about the trouble in their paradise, they refrained from divulging into details.

However, recently Rubina broke her silence on the problems in her marriage with Abhinav, leaving everyone utterly shocked. The actress revealed that she and Abhinav were on the verge of getting separated legally and were about to file for 'divorce.' Yes, she confessed that her marriage was on the rocks, and they decided to enter Bigg Boss 14 house to give each other time. This happens to be the 'biggest revelations' of the Bigg Boss 14 so far, and it has left RubiNav fans startled.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: November 29 Written Update: Pavitra Punia gets 'eliminated'; Salman introduces 'new challengers'

In the promo, Rubina is seen opening about her personal story with Abhinav during the immunity task. She is heard saying, 'Humne ek dusre ko November tak ka time diya tha. We were about to get divorced. Agar yaha dono saath nahi aate, toh shayad sath bhi na reh paate (We had given each other time till November. We were about to get divorced. If we hadn’t come here we would not have been together).' Rubina shed tears as she confessed the biggest truth of her personal life on national television. Abhinav was also got emotional and tears rolled down his eyes, while Rubina cried inconsolably.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Over the last few months in the Bigg Boss 14 house, Rubina and Abhinav have stood by each other. Though they have got into small arguments, but have supported one another in every situation. However, it is their sweet moments that viewers have adored, and have showered RubiNav with inconsistent love.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin threatens to EXPOSE Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla's 'nasty personal secret

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×