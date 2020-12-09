Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik SCOLDS Eijaz Khan for 'pushing' Kashmera Shah & says 'You're creating drama'

Eijaz Khan and Rubina Dilaik will get into a heated verbal war with each other during the nominations task in Bigg Boss 14 tonight. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

After the captaincy task, Bigg Boss 14 contestants will have to prove themselves in another task. Yes, you guessed it right, it is time for the nominations task. Tonight, the BB 14 housemates will be divided into two teams to fight against each other in the nominations task. With the challengers also in the game, the dose of entertainment, action, and drama is going to be double. According to the task, the two teams have to destroy each other's stalls.

The makers have given a sneak peek into the high-octane drama that can be expected from tonight's BB 14 episode, and it will leave you startled. As expected, housemates will go all out against each other, get aggressive and violent to complete the task successfully. They will leave no stone unturned to prove their prowess and save themselves from the nominations. From throwing water on each other to pushing one another, contestants will show their 'wild sides' to prove their passion and dedication to be in the game.

However, no task in the BB 14 house can get completed without fights, and tonight will be no different. During the task, an aggressive Eijaz Khan will push Kashmera Shah while stopping her, and this will leave Rubina Diliak irked. She will shout at Eijaz, asking him how dare he 'push' someone out of aggression in the task. Eijaz defends himself saying, 'I'm playing my game.' However, Rubina does not buy his excuse and retaliates saying, 'You are creating a drama to be seen by people.' As they fight, Kashmera is shaken by Eijaz's move and is on the brink of shedding tears.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Manu Punjabi, the new captain of the BB 14 house, will be the sanchalak (moderator) of the house. What are your thoughts on the same? Do you think Eijaz and Rubina will sort out their differences? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

