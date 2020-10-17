Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina Dilaik takes on Sidharth Shukla yet again; latter agrees he is being 'unreasonable'

Sidharth Shukla and Rubina Dilaik will get into a spat again over kitchen duties in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14. Read.

It will be suffice to mention that Rubina Dilaik has possibly been taking on the seniors ever since she entered the house. The actress, known for being straightforward, has been playing her individual game since day 1 and this time again she will be seen standing for what she believes is right and calling out unfairness by one of the seniors, Sidharth Shukla. In a new promo shared by the channel, it is seen that Rubina will tell Sidharth that he is being unfair by assigning two people to cut vegetables for 13 people.

This will yet again create a havoc inside the house with Sidharth even agreeing to be 'unreasonable' but only towards Rubina. Well, how will this argument escalate, we will know in the episode. Amid all this, Sidharth has been accused of being biased towards Nikki Tamboli. Even his decision to oust Sara Gurpal out of the house is being considered wrong by many on social media.

Sidharth has been favouring Nikki during all the tasks. Do you agree? Meanwhile, Sidharth yesterday had a verbal spat with and Gauahar Khan over the task where the girls stood their grounds and asked Shukla to stop shouting. Meanwhile, two new contestants will be entering the house next week as their entry was postponed.

Bigg Boss 14 airs at 10:30 PM on weekdays and 9 PM during weekends. has returned as the host for the 11th time with this season.

