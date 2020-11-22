  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Kavita funnily imitate Pavitra, Eijaz's love hate bond; Salman pokes fun at Punia

Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be super interesting as Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Khan will leave everyone in splits with their funny imitation of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's relationship on Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor's orders. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.
45301 reads Mumbai Updated: November 22, 2020 02:15 pm
Kavita Kauhsik and Rubina Dilaik imitate Pavitra Punia and Eijaz KhanBigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Kavita funnily imitate Pavitra, Eijaz's love hate bond; Salman pokes fun at Punia
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be 'super interesting' with Ekta Kapoor sharing the stage with host Salman Khan. It is going to be filled with action, drama, comedy and lots of fun. Ekta known for her unique concept and ideas will give housemates a fun-filled task, wherein they have to play each other's roles. Confused, are you? Well, contestants have to imitate each other, and this will create spread a wave of laughter all around. 

During the task, Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik will disguise themselves as Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, showing their love-hate relationship in the BB 14 house. They will put a funny act of the nominations task, wherein Eijaz sacrificed his personal item to save Pavitra. With their hilarious and to the point mimicry, Kavita and Rubina will crack everyone up, even Eijaz and Pavitra. Salman will be left utterly impressed with their imitation as he cannot control his 'laughter' and call it 'outstanding.' 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita does NOT count Jasmin, Aly as competitors; Salman is impressed by Bhasin's mimicry

Later, Nikki, Pavitra, and Eijaz will flaunt their acting skills. Nikki will play Jasmin Bhasin's role, Pavitra will turn into Rubina and Eijaz will become Abhinav Shukla. The trio will put up the act of Jasmin's loud outburst after her fight with Rahul Vaidya during a previous task. Ekta is stunned by their performance and also pokes fun at Jasmin for being a cry baby. She tells, 'If Jasmin would have cried like this in Naagin 4, she would still have been the Naagin.' 

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here: 

Ultimately, Ekta requests Salman to imitate Pavitra, and he just nails it. He pulls Pavitra's leg, and also reveals his reaction of Pavitra's emotional breakdown during the nominations task. Well, all in all, it is going to be a joyful ride on Bigg Boss 14 tonight during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman and Ekta. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Ekta Kapoor confronts Nikki, Rubina about their 'game' in house; Tamboli calls Aly 'fake'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Ekta Kapoor set to amplify the 'dose of entertainment' with Salman Khan on Weekend Ka Vaar
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Ekta Kapoor confronts Nikki, Rubina about their 'game' in house; Tamboli calls Aly 'fake'
Bigg Boss 14: November 20 Written Update: Kavita beats Jasmin to be new captain; Nikki & Jaan bury the hatchet
EXCLUSIVE: Ekta Kapoor all set to visit Bigg Boss 14 house for the first time with Divyenndu
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan tests negative for COVID 19; Actor to shoot for Weekend Ka Vaar episode tomorrow
Bigg Boss 14: November 16 Written Update: Eijaz, Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin, Kavita and Jaan get 'nominated'
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement