Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Kavita funnily imitate Pavitra, Eijaz's love hate bond; Salman pokes fun at Punia

Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be super interesting as Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Khan will leave everyone in splits with their funny imitation of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's relationship on Salman Khan and Ekta Kapoor's orders. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar is going to be 'super interesting' with Ekta Kapoor sharing the stage with host . It is going to be filled with action, drama, comedy and lots of fun. Ekta known for her unique concept and ideas will give housemates a fun-filled task, wherein they have to play each other's roles. Confused, are you? Well, contestants have to imitate each other, and this will create spread a wave of laughter all around.

During the task, Kavita Kaushik and Rubina Dilaik will disguise themselves as Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, showing their love-hate relationship in the BB 14 house. They will put a funny act of the nominations task, wherein Eijaz sacrificed his personal item to save Pavitra. With their hilarious and to the point mimicry, Kavita and Rubina will crack everyone up, even Eijaz and Pavitra. Salman will be left utterly impressed with their imitation as he cannot control his 'laughter' and call it 'outstanding.'

Later, Nikki, Pavitra, and Eijaz will flaunt their acting skills. Nikki will play Jasmin Bhasin's role, Pavitra will turn into Rubina and Eijaz will become Abhinav Shukla. The trio will put up the act of Jasmin's loud outburst after her fight with Rahul Vaidya during a previous task. Ekta is stunned by their performance and also pokes fun at Jasmin for being a cry baby. She tells, 'If Jasmin would have cried like this in Naagin 4, she would still have been the Naagin.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Acting, overacting, drama, aur comedy, aaj raat sab hoga #BiggBoss14 ke ghar mein, jab @ektarkapoor ke diye gaye task mein gharwalon ko nibhaane honge ek-doosre ke kirdaar.

Dekhiye #WeekendKaVaar, 9 baje, #Colors par. Catch it before TV on @VootSelect. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/mHHSVZxc1h — COLORS (@ColorsTV) November 22, 2020

Ultimately, Ekta requests Salman to imitate Pavitra, and he just nails it. He pulls Pavitra's leg, and also reveals his reaction of Pavitra's emotional breakdown during the nominations task. Well, all in all, it is going to be a joyful ride on Bigg Boss 14 tonight during the Weekend Ka Vaar with Salman and Ekta.

