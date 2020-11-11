Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina, Nikki, Jasmin, Aly & others 'dance nonstop for survival' on Neeti & Shaan's beats

It's time for BB Disco Nights in the Bigg Bos 14 house. Special guests, Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, and DJ Chetas, will make the housemates dance nonstop to their beats. Here's a sneak peek.

It's the time to Disco... this song is surely going to play in your head when you watch tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Yes, you guessed it right, the day for 'BB Disco Nights,' and housemates are going to go all 'crazy.' The makers had already revealed about special guests, Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik, and DJ Chetas, coming to the BB 14 house for a special night, and it is finally here.

A sneak peek from BB Disco nights has been shared by the makers, and it promises 'non-stop dancing along with entertainment.' While everybody thought it is going to be all fun and masti, well that is there but with a twist. The BB 14 contestants will groove for their survival. Yes, they will 'dance to survive' as per Bigg Boss' orders. Jasmin Bhasin, Rubina Dilaik, Aly Goni, Nikki Tamboli, and all others will put on their dancing shoes as they dance to the beats of the maharatis from the music world.

Pavitra Punia will raise the temperatures with her steamy performances with Rahul Vaidya and Eijaz Khan. The contestants will flaunt their dancing skills on some hit and peppy Bollywood songs. While some will show their carefree andaaz, some will show their chemistry with other housemates.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

But, one thing is certain, they will all dance non-stop because it is a matter of survival in Bigg Boss season 14. So are you ready to see Bigg Boss 14 contestants dance all night to entertain you? What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

