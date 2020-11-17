  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina SLAMS Rahul for personal attack as he calls Abhinav 'sasta vakil' in captaincy task

Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik will get into a 'nasty fight' tonight during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 14. Rubina will lash out at Rahul for his personal remarks after he calls Abhinav Shukla her 'sasta vakil.' Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.
12802 reads Mumbai Updated: November 17, 2020 02:26 pm
Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya fight during captaincy task in Bigg Boss 14 Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina SLAMS Rahul for personal attack as he calls Abhinav 'sasta vakil' in captaincy task
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

After the shocking nominations, it is time for Bigg Boss 14 housemates to fight for captaincy. Yes, in tonight's BB 14 episode, contestants will fight for taking Aly Goni's position and becoming the 'new captain.' As per Bigg Boss' instructions, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will be pitted against each other in the captaincy task. As known, Rahul and Rubina have never seen each other eye to eye, and this captaincy task will only bring out their evil sides. 

While Rubina will be the Queen during the task, Rahul will be the King, and other contestants will have to make hearts for them. Rahul and Rubina will give the housemates money for their help. Not only will they have to ensure that their hearts are formed properly, but will also have to destroy the opponent's hearts. Bot, Rubina, and Rahul will be adamant to become the new captain of the BB 14 house. They will ask their alliances to help them. Amidst this, both the contenders get into a war of words. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Kavita Kaushik 'pushes' Eijaz during their spat; An irked Khan screams 'haath mat laga'

As Rahul and Rubina indulge in a spat, Ruby's hubby Abhinav Shukla comes to back her. He calls Rahul 'gutter' and the latter replies 'Rubina's sasta valik' has come to help her now. Rahul's personal attack and remarks don't go down well with Rubina and she lashes out at him for hitting below the belt. Rubina bashes him and asks him to not cross the line because if he does, he will get a taste of his own medicine. 

Take a look at the BB 14 promo her: 

Well, the tension in the BB 14 house is going to rise to new highs today. It would be interesting to see which contestant helps who in the captaincy task, and who ultimately becomes the captain. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi TAUNTS Aly Goni for entering show on Jasmin's name post his nasty spat with Kavita

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Salman Khan teases Rahul about GF Disha Parmar; Says she is in Thailand with her ‘boyfriend’
Bigg Boss 14: Rubina Dilaik, Nikki Tamboli get 'shocked' as Aly Goni nominates them along with Kavita Kaushik
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's friend OPENS UP on his bond with Disha Parmar, marriage proposal & her reaction
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul & Pavitra's friendship hits a bad patch as he backs Aly Goni over her for captaincy
Bigg Boss 14: Disha Parmar REACTS to beau Rahul Vaidya’s wedding proposal in the cutest way
Bigg Boss 14: Rahul Vaidya's mother is 'surprised' by son's sudden proposal to Disha Parmar: I'm happy for him
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement