Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina SLAMS Rahul for personal attack as he calls Abhinav 'sasta vakil' in captaincy task

Rahul Vaidya and Rubina Dilaik will get into a 'nasty fight' tonight during the captaincy task in Bigg Boss 14. Rubina will lash out at Rahul for his personal remarks after he calls Abhinav Shukla her 'sasta vakil.' Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

After the shocking nominations, it is time for Bigg Boss 14 housemates to fight for captaincy. Yes, in tonight's BB 14 episode, contestants will fight for taking Aly Goni's position and becoming the 'new captain.' As per Bigg Boss' instructions, Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya will be pitted against each other in the captaincy task. As known, Rahul and Rubina have never seen each other eye to eye, and this captaincy task will only bring out their evil sides.

While Rubina will be the Queen during the task, Rahul will be the King, and other contestants will have to make hearts for them. Rahul and Rubina will give the housemates money for their help. Not only will they have to ensure that their hearts are formed properly, but will also have to destroy the opponent's hearts. Bot, Rubina, and Rahul will be adamant to become the new captain of the BB 14 house. They will ask their alliances to help them. Amidst this, both the contenders get into a war of words.

As Rahul and Rubina indulge in a spat, Ruby's hubby Abhinav Shukla comes to back her. He calls Rahul 'gutter' and the latter replies 'Rubina's sasta valik' has come to help her now. Rahul's personal attack and remarks don't go down well with Rubina and she lashes out at him for hitting below the belt. Rubina bashes him and asks him to not cross the line because if he does, he will get a taste of his own medicine.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo her:

Well, the tension in the BB 14 house is going to rise to new highs today. It would be interesting to see which contestant helps who in the captaincy task, and who ultimately becomes the captain. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

