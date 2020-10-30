Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rubina taunts Pavitra for her character; Rahul blasts Jasmin for her 'parvarish' comment

It's going to be Jasmin Bhasin Vs Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia Vs Rubina Dilaik as the 'tabadla task' continues in the Bigg Boss 14 house today. The two pairs will leave no chance to prove why they deserve to be in the green zone more than the other. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

With each passing day, fights, arguments, and drama in the Bigg Boss 14 house are increasing. And tonight's episode is going to be no different. In fact, tempers will fly high as contestants will battle it out to be in the 'green aka safe' zone. Yes, 'tabadla task' will continue today. In a shocking move yesterday, captain Eijaz Khan sent Kavita Kaushik to the red zone, as he brought back Nikki Tamboli to the green zone.

Tonight, the other contestants, Pavitra Punia, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, Nishant Singh Malkhani, and Rubina Dilaik will battle it out for the deserving positions. They will leave no stones to prove why they are better and much more worthy than their opponent. It's going to be Jasmin Bhasin Vs Rahul Vaidya and Pavitra Punia Vs Rubina Dilaik in the task tonight. The two pairs will go all out to point fingers at each other, and reason why they deserve to be given a position in the green zone.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: TMKOC's Munmun Dutta calls Kavita Kaushik 'rude'; Tags Rubina Dilaik, Pavitra Punia 'favourites'

As rivals Jasmin and Rahul come face to face, the singer will express his disappointment over the actress character assassinating him on national TV, particularly the 'parvarish' (upbringing) comment. Jasmin will defend herself and clear her stance, saying that she speaks out against people she has a problem with.

On the other hand, Pavitra and Rubina will confront each other. Pavitra will taunt Rubina for trying to prove that she has a violent and aggressive personality, as she goes all out during tasks. However, Rubina will give a befitting reply saying that 'A person's character is in or her own hands and their actions describes their character.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, the final decision will be left to captain Eijaz. It would be interesting to see if he plays 'fair' as he claimed earlier or will support his team. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Punjabi backs Kavita Kaushik; Questions Eijaz Khan's bond after he sends her to 'red zone'

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×