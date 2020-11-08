Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman BASHES Pavitra for being 'violent' with Eijaz: Is it aggression or drama & acting?

In tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will take Pavitra Punia's case for hurling abuses and hitting Eijaz Khan with her elbow during their spat. He will also question her behaviour and the equation that Pavijaz share. Take a look at BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar yesterday, was filled with lots of fun, masti, and some unexpected twists. However, if you've watched the episode you might know that had warned the contestants that he will 'school' them for their 'unacceptable' behaviour during the week. And it looks like, Salman is keeping up to the promise. Tonight's BB 14 WKV episode is going to be all about Salman giving housemates a reality check for their doings.

Pavitra Punia will be the first contestant to be 'grilled' by Salman Khan about her losing her calm with Eijaz Khan. Salman will bash her for hurling abuses, and going physically violent by hitting Eijaz with her elbow as she vented out her anger after the immunity task. While initially, Pavitra tries to deny the allegations, Salman hits back saying 'We'll show you the footage, where you're using cuss words,' leaving her mum. Later, Salman also questions Pavitra's over-the-top reaction, and indirectly calls it 'fake.'

'Yeh aggression hai ya full-on drama, full-on acting' (Is it your aggression, or are you just acting and doing drama), alleges Salman. Not only this, but he also points out the hot and cold war between Eijaz and Pavitra, and says that he does not understand the 'chemistry' that they have. Further basing Pavitra Salman declares, 'Pavitra, you're not in your senses right now.' While Pavitra tries to clear the air, Salman interrupts and asks her to not explain as 'This is no way to behave.'

After Salman's bashing, Pavitra apologizes, saying 'Sorry.' But, Salman seems irritated with her behaviour as he yells at her saying, 'You say sorry repeatedly, but do the same thing again.'

Take a look at BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like, Salman is certainly going to show contestants the 'truth mirror' and make them realise their mistakes, as it is 'high time.' What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Instagram

