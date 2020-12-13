Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan CRITICSES Rahul Vaidya for quitting show; Singer defends himself as he returns

Rahul Vaidya is all set to re-enter the Bigg Boss 14 house tonight. But, before he returns, the singer will have to face some tough questions from Salman Khan for quitting the show. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Ever since Rahul Vaidya exited the Bigg Boss 14 house, his fans have been left disheartened. They are yearning to see the singer back on the reality show, and now it looks like their wishes have come true. Yes, after a lot of speculations, it is confirmed that Rahul Vaidya is all set to re-enter Bigg Boss season 14. Excited, aren't you?

However, before Rahul steps into the BB 14 house again, he will have to face and his anger. Yes, you read that right! When Rahul had decided to exit the show voluntarily during the last weekend, Salman seemed disappointed. And it seems like Salman's anger is still the same, as the singer preps up to return to the show. So, Salman will put Rahul in a tough spot before allowing him to enter the BB 14 house again. The makers have shared a promo of Salman and Rahul's firey conversation.

Salman will reprimand Rahul for quitting the show voluntarily citing that he was homesick. The host will taunt Rahul saying that he decided to walk out during the finale week because he thought he would lose. While Rahul tries to clarify his stance that he was genuinely missing his parents, Salman shuts him down and criticises him. Salman also questioned Rahul how would his fans trust him now, as he 'ran away' before.

Rahul does not seem pleased with Salman's remarks and requests, 'Please do not call it running away. They will understand my love for my parents.' However, Salman stays stern on his words and reiterates, 'Of course it was running away. You quit and ran away from my show.'

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see how Rahul's entry will change the dynamics of the BB 14 house now. A few days ago, evicted contestants Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli also returned. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

