Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan raps Abhinav, Nishant and Sara for being spectators; has an advice for Rubina

In the first Weekend Ka Vaar episode, here's what one can expect in Bigg Boss 14. Salman Khan will surely be schooling many contestants. Read.

The first Weekend Ka Vaar for Bigg Boss 14 will air tonight. While there are a lot of expectations from it, in a promo released we can see targeting Abhinav Shukla the most. The superstar begins with pointing out that Abhinav, Nishant Singh Malkhani and Sara Gurpal seem to have forgotten that they are a part of the game and not just spectators. He tells the contestants that these three have been pretending to be watchdogs in the entire week and this might actually backfire in the upcoming weeks.

Moving on, he then shifts focus on Rubina and tells her that she is capable of fighting her own battles and that every time she gets riled up, Abhinav sorts her out and actually drives her in the wrong direction. He tells her that she has got what it takes to be in the game and scolds Abhinav. We wonder if this is going to create a rift between RubiNav.

Kaun rakhta hai #BiggBoss14 ke contestants par kadi nazar, woh bhi #BiggBoss ke ghar ke hi andar se?

Dekhiye aaj raat 9 baje #WeekendKaVaar mein with @BeingSalmanKhan, sirf #Colors par. #BB14 #BiggBoss2020 pic.twitter.com/sIHxQBYX4f — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 10, 2020

Earlier, we saw that Rubina had taken upon the entire house over a discussion on essential items. The actress stood her ground and even decided to sacrifice her items for next 7 days in order to compensate. Rubina and Abhinav have maintained that they have been playing an individual game since day 1. In fact, when Abhinav was asked if he would like to give up his immunity for Rubina, he had said no.

Credits :Colors

