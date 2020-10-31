Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan REACTS to Rahul Vaidya’s nepotism remark; Says ‘It doesn’t make any sense’

Days after Rahul Vaidya mentioned the topic of nepotism on Bigg Boss 14 while taking a jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu, host Salman Khan has shared his views about the argument.

Bigg Boss 14 and controversies have been going hands in hands since day one. While we have witnessed endless fights, arguments and blame games in the BB house, the popular reality show made the headlines lately after the topic of nepotism was raised on the show. To recall, Rahul Vaidya had taken a jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu as he spoke

Bigg Boss 14 and controversies have been going hands in hands since day one. While we have witnessed endless fights, arguments and blame games in the BB house, the popular reality show made the headlines lately after the topic of nepotism was raised on the show. To recall, Rahul Vaidya had taken a jibe at Jaan Kumar Sanu as he spoke about nepotism and even cited it as a reason to nominate Jaan for elimination earlier this week.

While this argument got everyone brimming with an opinion, it will once again be discussed on Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. But this time, host will be seen reacting to the nepotism debate on the show and slamming Rahul for his controversial statement. He questioned Jaan if his father Kumar Sanu had ever recommended him in the industry. On the other hand, the Dabangg star also gave a stern reaction to this argument and stated that there was no sense in discussing the topic. Salman also clarified that Bigg Boss isn’t the platform to bring in nepotism.

Take a look at Salman Khan’s reaction to nepotism debate on Bigg Boss 14:

Ghar mein nepotism pe chhidi behens ko kiya @BeingSalmanKhan ne radd, aur kaha #BiggBoss14 ka ghar nahi hai iss discussion ka platform. Kya hoga aage? Jaaniye aaj raat 9 baje #Colors par.

Catch it before TV on @VootSelect #WeekendKaVaar #BiggBoss2020 #BB14 pic.twitter.com/4ymVB8TrMM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) October 31, 2020

Earlier, Gauahar had come out in support of Jaan against Rahul’s nepotism remarks and asked Jaan to be proud of himself and the legend he has as his father. “Nepotism is the easiest topic to rake up some self attention these days! #JaanKumarSanu be proud of the legend u have as a father, n prouder of the fact that u r on the show as Jaan Kumar Sanu! You are You! Don’t worry be happy,” Gauahar tweeted.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Gauahar Khan backs Jaan Sanu in nepotism controversy: Be proud of the legend you have as father

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors Twitter

Share your comment ×