Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan’s show to witness first nomination and ELIMINATION of the season tonight

After a dhamakedar Weekend Ka Vaar, Bigg Boss 14 is set for another twist tonight which will change that game in the house.

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing some high end drama lately with the seniors and Nikki Tamboli stealing the limelight. In fact, the contestants also got an earful from host during the season’s first Weekend Ka Vaar episode as he was disappointed with their laidback attitude during the first week inside the BB house. While the contestants did get a reality check after a week of participating in the show, they are all set for another show in the upcoming episode of the popular reality show.

As per a recent promo, Bigg Boss 14 will witness the first nomination of the season. The fresh contestants will be asked to nominate one contestant along with giving a specific reason for doing so. In fact, while doing so, the contestants will have to break the pot with pic of the contestant they choose to nominate. While everyone will have their opinion about nominating others, three contestants will get maximum votes for nomination for elimination. And much to the surprise of the housemates, they will have the first elimination tonight as well. Yes! You read it right. In the promo, the three seniors – , Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla – will be asked to eliminate one contestant unanimously.

Take a look at Bigg Boss 14 recent promo:

While this new twist will leave the housemates shocked, there have been speculations about who will be the first contestant to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14. It is reported that Sara Gurpal is likely to be evicted tonight. However, official confirmation for the same is yet to be made. Who do you think should be the first one to get eliminated from Bigg Boss 14? Share your views in the comment section below.

Credits :Colors Twitter

