  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan to throw TEN unsafe contestants out of house; Schools them for 'wasting' time

In tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will unleash his anger as he teaches the contestants a 'huge lesson.' Here's what will happen.
7878 reads Mumbai
news & gossip,Salman Khan,Bigg Boss 14,Bigg Boss 2020Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan to throw TEN unsafe contestants out of house; Schools them for 'wasting' time
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

In tonight's Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, Salman Khan will unleash his anger as he teaches the contestants a 'huge lesson.' According to the promo, Salman will ask all the ten unsafe freshers to pack their bags and walk out of the BB 14 house. He will lash out at them for 'wasting' time. 

Take a look at BB 14's new promo here:  

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla & Gauahar share 'honest opinions' about inmates
Bigg Boss 14, October 9, Day 6 written update: Rubina irks the seniors; Abhinav & Nikki fight to save immunity
Bigg Boss 14 'first' Weekend Ka Vaar details REVEALED; Here's when and where Salman Khan will shoot
Bigg Boss 14, October 8, Day 5 written update: Sidharth gives immunity to Nikki; Rubina is an accepted inmate
Bigg Boss 14, October 7, Day 4 written update: Abhinav refuses to help Rubina; Jasmin, Nikki impress Sidharth
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Pavitra Punia THROWS a tray at Nikki; An angry Jasmin Bhasin threatens to 'kick' Tamboli

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement