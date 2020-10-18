Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Salman Khan's masterstroke leads to a battle; Asks freshers to mutually EVICT a contestant

Bigg Boss 14 freshers will again collide as Salman Khan will play a masterstroke during nominations, leaving them startled. But, they will fight for their survival in the BB 14 house. Take a look at the promo here.

Bigg Boss is a game of survival, and today, the contestants will fight for it. Yes, it's time for the second Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar, which is certainly going to be a firecracker. The viewers are eagerly waiting for to give the freshers a reality check of their doings in the house. But, it looks like Salman is all set to play his masterstroke tonight.

In the latest promo shared by the makers, Salman will make the freshers clash against each other during the nominations. Yes, one contestant will walk out of the BB 14 house today, and Salman will drop a googly. The host will ask the freshers to mutually evict one nominated contestant, citing valid reasons for the same. And this is going to lead to a clash of opinions among the housemates once again. In the promo, Rahul is probably targetting Abhinav saying, 'He keeps on talking about irrelevant issues.'

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar PROMO: Salman Khan SLAMS Rubina Dilaik for disrespecting and going against rules

On the other hand, looks like Nishant will point out Jaan's shortcomings and state, 'He does not understand the game.' Amidst all this, Nikki Tamboli, the only confirmed freshers is seen shouting, 'I think he should be thrown out of the show.' Well, we don't yet know who is Nikki targeting, but it's surely someone the South Indian actress cannot tolerate. The nominated contestants are Jaan Sanu, Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin, Abhinav Shukla, and Rubina Dilaik.

Take a look at the promo here:

Well, it would be interesting to see who the freshers will choose to evict. Also, it is yet to be revealed, if it is only Salman's game to test their bonds, or will he really give this power to the contestants this time. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Jasmin Bhasin accuses Eijaz Khan of physically intimidating others; Latter defends himself

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Twitter

Share your comment ×