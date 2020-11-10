Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shaan, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik make housemates dance to their tunes with 'BB Disco Nights'
It's going to fun, dancing, and party in the Bigg Boss 14 house from November 11 with 'BB Disco Nights.' Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, and DJ Chetas will spread happiness in the house and make everyone dance to their tunes.
It's going to fun, dancing, and party in the Bigg Boss 14 house from November 11 with 'BB Disco Nights.' Anu Malik, Neeti Mohan, Shaan, and DJ Chetas will spread happiness in the house and make everyone dance to their tunes.
Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:
Credits :Colors TV Instagram
