Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh lock horns in red zone; Latter refuses to cook food

Shardul Pandit has been in the red zone along with Naina Singh and Rahul Vaidya and as per the recent promo that contestants have got into a heated argument over duties.

Bigg Boss 14 has been witnessing a frequent change in equations among the contestants lately and the house has been all about fights and arguments. From tasks to captaincy, housemates have been seen fighting over almost everything and with every passing day, these arguments seem to be getting intense. In fact, in the upcoming episode, Shardul Pandit and Naina Singh will be seen getting into a heated argument over the duties in the red zone of the Bigg Boss house.

To note, Shardul, Naina and Rahul Vaidya have been in the red zone so far. As per the promo, Naina was seen getting irked with Shardul for not helping her in the duties. The actress feels that Shardul has been quite demanding when it comes to food but doesn’t contribute to the duties. On the other hand, Shardul defended himself saying he has been cleaning the red zone. This sparks an argument between them following which Naina refuses to cook food. While Rahul did try to convince her not to give up cooking food as it is only her who could that among the three contestants in the red zone, Naina is adamant about her decision.

Take a look at the recent promo of Bigg Boss 14:

Meanwhile, the contestants in the green zone will be having an interesting task which will divide them into two groups devils and angels. As per the task, the angels have to complete every task given by the devils without losing their patience. It will be interesting to see how the contestants will keep calm in this intense task.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Rahul Vaidya wears 'wig' as he flirts with Shardul Pandit; Naina can't stop laughing

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors Twitter

Share your comment ×