Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shardul Pandit angers Naina Singh with indecent remarks; Kavita Kaushik calls him 'joker'

Bigg Boss 14 viewers are going to see the entry of three wild card contestants tonight - Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit. But, it looks like, Shardul will lock horns with the two beauties before entering the house. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar tonight is going to be 'masaledaar and dhamakedaar.' After three weeks of the show, the makers are going to introduce another twist, which will certainly 'change dynamics' in the BB 14 house. Well, tonight is the day for wild card entries to step in. Yes, today host, will introduce the first three wild card contestants of Bigg Boss season 14.

Kavita Kaushik, Naina Singh, and Shardul Pandit are going to be the new additions to the BB 14 house. While viewers are expecting more drama and entertainment after the trio's entry, it seems like they are in full-form even before stepping inside the house. Well, the trio is going to get into a heated debate in front of Salman Khan during their first interaction. The makers have shared a glimpse, where Shardul is seen locking horns with Kavita and Naina.

It so happens that the two beauties enter the BB 14 stage with a fiery performance on 'Laila Mai Laila,' soon after Shardul is welcomed. Salman throws his first googly at Shardul and asks him about his first impression of Kavita and Naina. To which he points out at Naina and says, 'I met her on a show. She has also sat on my lap.' Shardul's comment does not go down well with Naina, she gets triggered and asks him to watch his words.

Shardul's remark also angers Kavita and she says, 'Ajeeb aadmi ho yaar (You're a weird man).' She continues saying that she did not expect a 'joker' to enter BB 14. Kavita is heard saying, 'Mai aapka dimaag andar kharab krungi (I will mess with your head inside).' An angry Naina also states that she has already has got a 'mudda' (topic) to fight in the house.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like the temperatures are already going to rise a top-notch with these three fiery contestants stepping in the BB 14 house. Also, it would be interesting to see how the trio's first spat moulds their bond in the coming days. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

