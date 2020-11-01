Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill enters as 'special guest'; Her cute banter with Salman Khan cannot be missed

Bigg Boss 13's most loved contestant Shehnaaz Gill is all set to enter the Bigg Boss 14 house as a 'special guest' in today's episode of Bigg Boss 14 Weekend Ka Vaar. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif will express her love for host Salman Khan and leave him blushing. Take a look at BB 14 promo.

If you've been missing the 'extra dose of entertainment, cuteness, and fun' on Bigg Boss 14, gear up as today everything is going to be 'extra.' Bigg Boss 13's most-loved and most-adored contestant is all set to enter the BB 14 house. Yes, you guessed it right, we're talking about Shehnaaz Gill. Known as the Punjabi Ki , Shehnaaz is going to step in the BB 14 house tonight as a 'special guest.'

Shehnaaz is all set to spread the charm of her cuteness, bubbly personality, and fun-loving nature all over again. The promo of Shehnaaz's presence in the Bigg Boss 14 house is spreading like wildfire on the internet. And as expected, within moments of stepping into the BB 14 house, Shehnaaz brings a huge smile to everyone's faces with her innocent and endearing nature. She greets the BB 14 housemates with a warm smile and a big 'Hello,' and they also welcome her with open arms.

ALSO READ: BB 14 Live Updates: October 31 Episode Latest News and Update: Salman slams Rubina over her violence remarks

Not only contestants but even host couldn't stop smiling with Shehnaaz's entry in Bigg Boss 14. Well, if you've watched Bigg Boss 13, you'd know that Shehnaaz and Salman share a warm camaraderie and are quite fond of each other. So, as soon as Shehnaaz stepped in, she showered Salman with love, leaving him red. Shehnaaz is also seen asking Salman 'why did not you match your clothes with me?' To which the host cutely replied, 'Sorry, I couldn't'.

Then, Shehnaaz opens her heart out to Salman saying, 'I love you, in a positive way' leaving him with a beaming smile. Shehnaaz's 'new normal hug' to Salman has also caught everyone's attention. Well, tonight's BB 14 WKV is certianly going to be 'special' with fans getting to see Shehnaaz and Salman's adorable bond all over again. Also, if you see, Shehnaaz's Patiala suit will remind you of her entry in BB 13.

Take a look at BB 14 promo:

Well, fans cannot contain their happiness to 'finally' see Shehnaaz on Bigg Boss 14. It seems like the beautiful actress-singer has come to the show, to promote her upcoming song with Arjun Kanungo 'Wada Hai.' Are you excited for Shehnaaz's entry in BB 14 and SalNaz's bond? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Kumar Sanu apologizes on behalf of son Jaan over controversial statement in Bigg Boss 14

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×