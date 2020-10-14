Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Shehzad Deol, Jasmin Bhasin get into an ugly spat with Nikki Tamboli during immunity task

The 'farmland' task is going to continue today, and the Bigg Boss 14 house will again turn into a battlefield with contestants losing their cool in the fight for immunity. Here's what will happen.

The freshers of the Bigg Boss 14 house are slowly and steadily understanding the game, and revealing their true personalities. After the shocking elimination of Sara Gurpal, looks like the contestants have buckled up to leave no stones unturned to make a place for themselves in the BB 14 house. Yesterday, Bigg Boss announced a two-day immunity task called 'Farmland.'

During the first day itself, viewers saw contenders showing their violent and aggressive sides in an attempt to win the task. Now, in today's BB 14 episode, the task will continue, and the inmates will have the same amount of 'josh' to earn immunity. Yes, the BB 14 house is going to turn into a battlefield again. The two teams (A and B) are going all out against each other. While we saw Eijaz Khan and Jasmin Bhasin get into loggerheads yesterday, today, some other inmates will lock horns.

According to a promo, Shehzad Deol and sanchalak Nikki Tamboli will get into an ugly war of words during the task. It will so happen that Shehzad will decide to destroy the farm of the opponent, and moderator Nikki will interrupt to stop him. She will question him for his doings in a harsh tone, and even hurl out abuses while bashing him for ruining the game.

Later, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki get into a nasty spat, as Nikki questions her for destroying the competitors' farm. Jasmin tries to defend herself, calling it their strategy, but their argument takes an ugly turn. While Jasmin tells Nikki that people need the brain for planning strategies, Nikki hits back saying 'If you had a brain, you would have been a confirmed contestant today,' and Jasmin loses her cool.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Well, it looks like the freshers have finally learn how to play the game, and it is going to get muckier from now on. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

