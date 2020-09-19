  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan join Salman Khan in giving a befitting answer to 2020

New promos of Bigg Boss 14 features Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan joining Salman Khan in promising a truly entertaining new season.
91586 reads Mumbai
news & gossip,Gauahar Khan,Sidharth Shukla,Bigg Boss 14Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan join Salman Khan in giving a befitting answer to 2020
  • 3
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 is scheduled to air its grand premiere on October 3 followed by the three month circus of contestants entertaining us. The Salman Khan show will see an array of contestants from various field entering the house soon. Before that, the contestants are being quarantined as precautionary measures and will enter the house only once their COVID 19 test is done. Apart from Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan too shot for a promo for the show. 

In two separate promos that has surfaced, Sidharth is seen looking handsome in black. He is seen telling how he managed to win the house and asked if there is anyone who can give him 'takkar'. In another promo, Gauahar dressed in a sizzling gown is sitting on a throne amid chess players and challenging the players for a equally challenging season. Well, with all this, the excitement and curiosity has certainly piqued. 
 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Bigg Boss Khabri  (@mr_khabri) on


Also read: Sidharth Shukla looks suave in a black avatar as he gets papped; Fans wonder if he's filming for Bigg Boss 14?

The season will reportedly also see a mini-theatre, spa centre, and a restaurant corner inside the house. All of these are things people have missed in real life, during the entire phase of 2020 in the view of pandemic situation. Salman Khan will be shooting for the premiere a day in prior. Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10:30 PM during week days and 9 PM during weekends.  

Are you excited for the new season? Let us know in the comments section below. 

Credits :Colors

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Vijay Deverakonda & Rashmika Mandanna’s stylist Shravya Varma reveals all about their style choices
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Anonymous 2 hours ago

Bhai dhakke khaane ko tyaar raho sab shuklaji aa rhe hai.

Anonymous 3 hours ago

Very excited

Anonymous 4 hours ago

Gauhargeous

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement