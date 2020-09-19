Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan join Salman Khan in giving a befitting answer to 2020

New promos of Bigg Boss 14 features Sidharth Shukla, Gauahar Khan joining Salman Khan in promising a truly entertaining new season.

Bigg Boss 14 is scheduled to air its grand premiere on October 3 followed by the three month circus of contestants entertaining us. The show will see an array of contestants from various field entering the house soon. Before that, the contestants are being quarantined as precautionary measures and will enter the house only once their COVID 19 test is done. Apart from Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla and Gauahar Khan too shot for a promo for the show.

The season will reportedly also see a mini-theatre, spa centre, and a restaurant corner inside the house. All of these are things people have missed in real life, during the entire phase of 2020 in the view of pandemic situation. Salman Khan will be shooting for the premiere a day in prior. Bigg Boss 14 will air at 10:30 PM during week days and 9 PM during weekends.

