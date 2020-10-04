Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin's 'cute flirty banter' on Day 1 will leave fans in awe

Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin fans are going to be left awestruck with the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14. The duo is going to give a glimpse of their adorable bond, leaving fans rooting for SidMin or SidJa. Take a look at BB 14's new promo.

Ever since viewers saw Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin's camaraderie in Bigg Boss 13, they were yearning to see them onscreen again. Well, with Bigg Boss 14 kick-starting yesterday, looks like the desire of fans is just about to come true. While Jasmin is the new contestant in the BB 14 house, Sidharth is introduced as the mentor, who will stay with the contestants for two weeks along with and Gauahar Khan.

While since the launch Sidharth and Jasmin's fans have been rooting for them, now it looks like they have got the 'perfect' chance to ship for SidMin or SidJa. Why do you ask? Well, it looks like the former Dil Se Dil Tak co-stars and good friends are going to give fans a glimpse of their adorable bond at the very beginning of the show, only piquing fans' interest. Yes, Sidharth and Jasmin are going to show their 'cute flirty banter' in the upcoming episode of Bigg Boss 14, and it is certainly going to be a 'great' start to the season.

In the latest promo released by makers, Sidharth and Jasmin are seen getting into a fun-loving banter as they indulge in a conversation with each other. It is already known that the charge of the bedroom area is with Sidharth. In the teaser, Jasmin can be seen sitting in the hall area on a couch as she requests Sidharth to let her sleep inside. She tells him that he is the senior and must make the freshers feel comfortable. However, Sidharth replies saying that if comfort is given to them, then it will not feel like Bigg Boss.

Later, we're shown that Jasmin tells Sidharth that she can do anything that he tells her. Sidharth asks, 'What will you do,' leaving Jasmin blushing. Sidharth then takes the chance to flirt with her and hops on the couch beside her saying, 'You are very beautiful,' as the two enter into a cute, fun-loving, and flirty banter with each other.

Take a look at BB 14's promo ft. Sidharth and Jasmin

Well, it seems like tonight's episode is going to be worth a watch for all Sidharth Shukla and Jasmin Bhasin's fans, who wanted to see their chemistry and equation after DSDT. What are your thoughts on the same? Are you excited to see SidMin or SidJa? Let us know in the comment section below.

