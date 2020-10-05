Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla apologises to Kumar Sanu in jest as he reveals about Jaan Sanu smoking

Sidharth Shukla pulls Jaan Sanu's leg inside the Bigg Boss 14 house and it is a hilarious watch. The show has been so far managing to keep up the balance between entertainment and drama.

Sidharth Shukla surely is having a fun time inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The actor who was infamous for being aggressive in the last season has been showing off his fun side this season and we cannot complain. Shukla, in a promo shared by Colors, is seen pulling Jaan Sanu's (the youngest son of Kumar Sanu) leg and this funny exchange is sure to crack you up.

Sidharth tells Jaan that his father Kumar Sanu would definitely come to know of him smoking watching him come out of the smoking room. He then in a jest apologises to Kumar Sanu and says that even his mother had come to know of him smoking last season but he has controlled it now. He then funnily adds that Jaan's father has no clue how much his son has already smoke in two days. Jaan is bewildered and seems in a fix over the revelation. WATCH THE promo here.

Sidharth Shukla is undoubtedly one of the most talked about celebs currently. The actor has already created a wave inside and his bond with another senior is being loved outside. However, Sid and Gauahar have already had an argument and we wonder where their equation stands currently.

Bigg Boss 14 has Jasmin Bhasin, Eijaz Khan, Rubina Dilaik, Abhinav Shukla, Pavitra Punia, Nishant Malkhani, Rahul Vaidya, Jaan Sanu, Shehzaad Deol, Nikki Tamboli, Sara Gurpal, as contestants. The reality show airs at 10:30 PM on week days and 9 PM on Saturday and Sunday.

