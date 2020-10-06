  1. Home
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla consoles crying Jasmin Bhasin; Motivates her to take stand in the house

After Jasmin Bhasin witnessed a breakdown on Bigg Boss 14, her former co-star Sidharth Shukla asks her to stay strong and shares some piece of advice with her.
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Sidharth Shukla consoles crying Jasmin Bhasin; Motivates her to take stand in the house
After creating much of a buzz among the fans, Bigg Boss 14 has finally begun and it has come up with a new dose entertainment. The popular reality show, which had its grand premiere on October 3, witnessed some high intense drama from the first day itself. In fact, we even saw Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli getting into an ugly fight over the household chores as well. Later, the Dil Se Dil Tak actress also got into an argument with Rubina Dilaik. These arguments did take a toll on Jasmin and she even had a breakdown.

However, her Dil Se Dil Tak co-star Sidharth Shukla has come up with some important advice for her. In the recent Bigg Boss 14 promo, the former Bigg Boss 13 winner was seen consoling Jasmin and asked her to take a stand for herself. Sidharth told to play as she wants to and not to get weak. He also emphasised that Jasmin shouldn’t expect everyone to behave as she wants to with her. We wonder if the actress will pay any heed to Sidharth’s advice.

Take a look at recent Bigg Boss 14 promo:

Interestingly, unlike the previous seasons, Bigg Boss 14 has witnessed a change in the format wherein three former contestants – Sidharth, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan – have entered the house to test the new contestants for two weeks. In fact, they are seen guiding the contestants along with coming up with new challenges for them to test their patience on the popular reality show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Jasmin Bhasin’s emotional breakout post her fight with Nikki gets a mixed reaction from netizens

Credits :Colors Twitter

