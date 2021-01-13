  1. Home
  2. tv

Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Vikas Gupta to leave the show due to ill health? Arshi, Rakhi get emotional & pray for him

The new promo shows Vikas Gupta is not well and other contestants are also discussing his health.
15757 reads Mumbai
Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Vikas Gupta to leave the show due to ill health? Arshi, Rakhi get emotional & pray for him
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has once again hit the headlines. The reports coming have indicated that he has once again left the show, but this time on the medical ground. The channel has also released a new promo on the same. Vikas Gupta has not been keeping well for some time due to which he has been sent back. His sudden eviction left some contestants in shock while others got emotional. Arshi Khan is seen crying and apologising for being rude to him.

The promo shows Vikas Gupta sitting on the floor in the corner and not talking much to everyone. He cries and says to Aly and Nikki that he is unable to bear the head. Rakhi asks Aly what is happening, to which he replied that he is in pain and "Bigg Boss ne hume thodi der me living area me bulaya matlab." The next moment Bigg Boss 14 made an announcement asking contestants to pack Vikas’ bag and keep it in store room. Everyone is shocked. Arshi Khan is seen talking to Sonali and saying, “Mujhe lagta hai aise hi pada rehta hai razaai odh ke. Mujhe nahi pata tha uski itni tabiyat kharab hai.”

Rakhi Sawant is also crying and pray from god. Bigg Boss 14 captioned it, "Kya achanak tabiyat bigad jaane ki wajah se @lostboyjourney ko ghar se nikal jaana padega? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14."

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

This is not the first Vikas Gupta has left the show. He had left it earlier too. Before Vikas, in the previous season, Manu Punjabi had quit the show due to illness.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 14: Did Sonali Phogat confess about having feelings for Aly Goni?

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

You may like these
Bigg Boss 14: Rakhi Sawant teases Abhinav Shukla about sindoor, expresses her love and leaves Rubina amused
Bigg Boss 14: January 12 Written Update: Rakhi Sawant in dilemma as coffee goes missing
Bigg Boss 14 Promo: An irate Aly Goni blasts at Rakhi Sawant for cursing his and Jasmin Bhasin's relationship
Bigg Boss 14 EXCLUSIVE: Hiten Tejwani is glad Rashami met Vikas Gupta inside: Hope he lifts trophy this time
Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai lends her support to Vikas Gupta; Warns Aly Goni for attacking the latter’s family
Bigg Boss 14: January 8 Written Update: Rakhi, Eijaz, Sonali & Rahul get to interact with loved ones