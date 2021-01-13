Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Vikas Gupta to leave the show due to ill health? Arshi, Rakhi get emotional & pray for him

The new promo shows Vikas Gupta is not well and other contestants are also discussing his health.

Bigg Boss 14 contestant Vikas Gupta has once again hit the headlines. The reports coming have indicated that he has once again left the show, but this time on the medical ground. The channel has also released a new promo on the same. Vikas Gupta has not been keeping well for some time due to which he has been sent back. His sudden eviction left some contestants in shock while others got emotional. Arshi Khan is seen crying and apologising for being rude to him.

The promo shows Vikas Gupta sitting on the floor in the corner and not talking much to everyone. He cries and says to Aly and Nikki that he is unable to bear the head. Rakhi asks Aly what is happening, to which he replied that he is in pain and "Bigg Boss ne hume thodi der me living area me bulaya matlab." The next moment Bigg Boss 14 made an announcement asking contestants to pack Vikas’ bag and keep it in store room. Everyone is shocked. Arshi Khan is seen talking to Sonali and saying, “Mujhe lagta hai aise hi pada rehta hai razaai odh ke. Mujhe nahi pata tha uski itni tabiyat kharab hai.”

Rakhi Sawant is also crying and pray from god. Bigg Boss 14 captioned it, "Kya achanak tabiyat bigad jaane ki wajah se @lostboyjourney ko ghar se nikal jaana padega? Dekhiye aaj raat 10:30 baje. Catch it before TV on @vootselect. @beingsalmankhan #BiggBoss #BiggBoss2020 #BiggBoss14 #BB14."

This is not the first Vikas Gupta has left the show. He had left it earlier too. Before Vikas, in the previous season, Manu Punjabi had quit the show due to illness.

