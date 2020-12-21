Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Vikas Gupta makes grand RETURN & leaves Arshi Khan surprised: My blackmailing fear is over

Vikas Gupta makes a smashing re-entry in Bigg Boss 14, leaving Arshi Khan surprised. Rubina Dilaik is ecstatic to see him back in the house.

Vikas Gupta has been making headlines for quite some days. Bigg Boss ousted him after his ugly brawl with Arshi Khan. Ever since his sudden elimination from the Bigg Boss 14 house, many have come out in his support against Arshi. Fans, former contestants, and celebrities thought that if Vikas was punished for his reaction, Arshi must also get punished.

on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Saturday discussed Arshi and Vikas' fight in detail. He schooled the housemates for not taking a stand and reprimanded Arshi for poking Vikas to burst out in anger. Now, the BB 14 housemates will receive a big surprise tonight, as someone will return. Yes, you guessed it right, Vikas Gupta is all set to make a grand comeback in the BB 14 house tonight. The makers have given a sneak peek of Vikas' re-entry.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: December 20 Written Update: Kashmera gets EVICTED; Salman 'replaces' Aly with Rubina as captain

In the promo, Vikas enters the BB 14 house from the confession room, leaving Arshi Khan surprised. Rubina Dilaik runs, hugs him, and looks extremely happy on his return. Rahul Vaidya takes a dig at Rubina and asks, 'Are Vikas and Rubina close friends?' Vikas receives a warm welcome from Nikki Tamboli, Abhinav Shukla, and others. As Vikas gets chatty with Rakhi Sawant, Arshi, who is in the kitchen area, calls him and asks if he needs something. When Vikas does not pay any heed to her, she calls him irritating and continues her rants against him. Later, Vikas shares that the fear of blackmailing that he had before is now over. On the other hand, Arshi preps up to play the game against Vikas and thanks Bigg Boss for this unexpected twist.

Take a look at the BB 14 promo here:

Meanwhile, Arshi Khan, Eijaz Khan, Manu Punjabi, and Abhinav Shukla got saved yesterday as Kashmera Shah got eliminated. What are your thoughts on Vikas Gupta's return? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 14: Rashami Desai BACKS Vikas Gupta against Arshi Khan; He bashes his 'friends' for not speaking up

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Colors TV Instagram

Share your comment ×