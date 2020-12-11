Bigg Boss 14 PROMO: Vikas REVEALS to Abhinav about Kavita's hubby calling him 'alcoholic'; Rubina gets irked

Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are going to be 'shocked' in tonight's episode of Bigg Boss 14. Vikas Gupta will make some serious revelations about Kavita Kaushik and her husband's comments about Abhinav post the actress's exit from the show. Take a look at the BB 14 promo here.

Vikas Gupta is going to drop a 'major bomb' on Abhinav Shukla and Rubin Dilaik, and leave them utterly shocked. The mastermind will reveal some 'shocking gossip' from outside the Bigg Boss 14 house to the duo, leaving them irked. In a private conversation, Vikas will inform Abhinav about the allegations put against him by Kavita Kaushik's husband, Ronnit Biswas) after her exit.

Vikas will tell Abhinav that Kavita's husband has accused him of being an alcoholic and sending lewd messages to her. 'After Kavita (Kaushik) left from here (BB 14 house), bahar yeh nikla tha ki tum bohot zyada sharab peete ho aur tum unko bohot zyada gande-gande messages bhej rahe the (It was claimed that you drink a lot and sent her several obscene messages continuously),' Vikas is heard telling Abhinav. The actor is shocked to hear about the accusations made against him.

Abhinav then goes to wifey Rubina, to share this with her. He tells that about the allegations Kavita and her husband have made. Abhinav is startled as he says, 'Log kitna gir sakte hai yaar.' (How can some people stoop this low?) Rubina, on the other hand, gets extremely furious. She vows to not 'leave them' and get things straight as soon as she leaves the BB 14 house. 'I will not take my phone first, but sort them out. I will not leave them yaar,' an angry Rubina remarks.

For the unaware, Ronnit (Kavita's husband) in a series of tweets had revealed that Abhinav has 'severe alcohol problems,' and he used to text Kavita at inappor[irtae time, resulting in the actress seeking police help. Well, it looks like Kavita and Rubina-Abhinav's war is going to continue outside the house also. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

